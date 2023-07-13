Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Further Reading

