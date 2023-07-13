The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

