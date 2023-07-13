The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $5.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Riskified Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.19.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.