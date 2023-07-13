The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $5.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Riskified Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

