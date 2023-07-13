The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,635,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

