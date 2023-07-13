The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,635,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- 3 Hotel Stocks Earning Five Star Ratings From Markets In July
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.