The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

