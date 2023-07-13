The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.