The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

