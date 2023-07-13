The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

