The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 113.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 152,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 138,659 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

