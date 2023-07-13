The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
