Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 175,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5,895.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96,031 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 67,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $444,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

