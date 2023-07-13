Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. UBS Group increased their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TREX opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.