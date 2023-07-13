TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TNET stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

