TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.