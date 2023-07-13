UBS Group Lowers ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) to Neutral

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.