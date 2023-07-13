uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

uniQure Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QURE opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67. uniQure has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $17,535,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.