uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

