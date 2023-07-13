UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $451.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

