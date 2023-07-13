UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.04 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY23 guidance at $24.50-25.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNH opened at $451.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $420.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

