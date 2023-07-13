USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

USAC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About USA Compression Partners

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.