Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Valeo Stock Performance

VLEEY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

