Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 212.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

