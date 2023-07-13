Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

