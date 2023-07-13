Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 454.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.