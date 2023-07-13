Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

