Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ventas were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

