Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

