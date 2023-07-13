Vinay Kumar Abrol Sells 7,157 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.35), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($59,756.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 714 ($9.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £463.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.49, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 762.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 978.05. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 640.50 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 11,803.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,040 ($13.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.