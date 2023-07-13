Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

V stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

