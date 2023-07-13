Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

