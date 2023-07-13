Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $243.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.66.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

