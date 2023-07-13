Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

