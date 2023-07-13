Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 442.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 532,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

