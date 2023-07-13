Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,702 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

