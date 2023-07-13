Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $84.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $74.11 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

