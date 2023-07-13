WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

