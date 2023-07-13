Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

