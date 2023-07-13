XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $67.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.76.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.