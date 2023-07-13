Zacks Research Weighs in on GoPro, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GoPro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. GoPro has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 410,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

