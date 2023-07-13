Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $243.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.66.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.