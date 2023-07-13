Zoetis Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis stock opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

