Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zura Bio Company Profile

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

