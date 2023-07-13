ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 332 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

