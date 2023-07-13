ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

