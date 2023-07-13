Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $551,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 50.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $536.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

