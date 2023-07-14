11,042 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Boot Barn stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

