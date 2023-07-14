1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $101,984.99 in Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 443,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,550.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
1847 Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of EFSH stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.64.
1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 453.02% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.
About 1847
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
