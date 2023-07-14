4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT Raised to $31.00 at Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $639.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.