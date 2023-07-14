7,106 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

