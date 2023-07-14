Aaron M. Cooper Buys 12,702 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.37 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.